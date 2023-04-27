Free Sports Physical Day at Picayune HS

Published 11:03 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

For any current 7th-11th grade student in the Picayune School District, there will be a free sports physical day at the PMHS gym on May 17.

Sponsored by Southern Bone & Joint Specialist P.A., physicals will be running that Wednesday from 11 am – 3 p.m. A signed pre-participation PHYSICAL Form must be turned in to the athletic department by May 3-5. Forms can be picked up at the high school or junior high front office.

 

For more information call 601-798-1380 or email afeeley@pcu.k12.ms.us.

More Sports

Picayune closes regular season with loss to Biloxi

PRC secures game one over Rebels

5 PRCC championship teams will be recognized at 2023 Hall of Fame

Lady Tide sweeps Hattiesburg in first round of playoffs

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar