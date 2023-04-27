Free Sports Physical Day at Picayune HS Published 11:03 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

For any current 7th-11th grade student in the Picayune School District, there will be a free sports physical day at the PMHS gym on May 17.

Sponsored by Southern Bone & Joint Specialist P.A., physicals will be running that Wednesday from 11 am – 3 p.m. A signed pre-participation PHYSICAL Form must be turned in to the athletic department by May 3-5. Forms can be picked up at the high school or junior high front office.

For more information call 601-798-1380 or email afeeley@pcu.k12.ms.us.