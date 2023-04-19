Faith Dillon: WCU’s 2023 Homecoming Queen Published 1:43 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Faith Dillon was crowned William Carey University’s 2023 Homecoming Queen on Saturday, April 15, during a ceremony at the Hattiesburg campus.

A senior elementary education major, Dillon is a member of Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society and has earned a place on the President’s List and Dean’s List during her time at WCU. She is actively involved in Gamma Chi sorority, Student Government Association, Women’s Choir, and Worship Choir. Dillon serves as a work study student in the WCU School of Education. She is the daughter of Delon and Laura Dillon of Richland.

Other members of the WCU’s 2023 Homecoming Court included:

Elaina Hollis of Foxworth is a senior pre-medical student double-majoring in biology and chemistry. She plans to attend the WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine in the fall and pursue a career as a physician specializing in obstetrics/gynecology. She is the daughter of Randy and Alecia Hollis.

Kassidee Stillwell of Petal is a senior studying biology. A Carey Scholar, Stillwell is a member of Alpha Chi Honor Society and has earned a place on the President's List and Dean's List. She is a resident assistant and works as a server at Crescent City Grill. She is the daughter of Richard and Kim Stillwell.

Kaylee Hodgins of Pensacola, Fla., is a junior studying business administration with a concentration in marketing/management and a minor in Spanish. She is a member of Sigma Beta Delta and has earned a place on the President's List and Dean's List. She is a work study student in the Office of Alumni Engagement. She is the daughter of Cindy Hodgins and the late Ray Hodgins.

Dayhath Marte-Herrera of San Juan, Puerto Rico, is the daughter of Magdalena Herrera and Santo Marte. A junior at WCU, she is studying strategic communications and is actively involved in Pi Omega sorority, Student Government Association, Speech and Debate, and Diamond Girls. She is a President's List student and hopes to become a lawyer and serve her community through advocacy.

Anna Carroll of Carriere is a sophomore majoring in biology on the pre-medical school track. A President's List student, she is a member of Alpha Chi Honor Society, Worship Choir, Pre-School of Osteopathic Medicine Association, American Chemical Society, and the Baptist Student Union. She is president of the Student Government Association. She is the daughter of Kirby and Tabatha Carroll.

Tristan McSwain of Hattiesburg is the daughter of Thomas and Sonya McSwain. A sophomore, she is a Carey Scholar and President's List student majoring in biology on the pre-medical school track. She's a member of Worship Choir, Pre-School of Osteopathic Medicine Association, American Chemical Society, Student Government Association and Baptist Student Union.

Sarah Funk is the daughter of Alan and Marcie Funk. She grew up in Ethiopia as a Missionary Kid. As a freshman, she is undecided on her major, but is seeking the Lord's direction in this decision. She is involved in the Baptist Student Union, Worship Choir and Women's Choir.

Melissa Schauer grew up in São Paulo, Brazil, and is the daughter of Helen Silva. She is a freshman studying microbiology and is actively involved in several music ensembles. She serves as a class representative in the Student Government Association.

Mr. and Miss William Carey University for 2023 were also recognized during the Homecoming Court ceremony.