English, Hebert, Lumpkin and Mitchell placed on PRCHS Hall of Fame Published 9:57 am Monday, April 17, 2023

We recently announced PRCHS HALL OF FAME! Congratulations to Nia English, Callie Hebert, Laura Cate Lumpkin, & Hannah Mitchell. These young women are all leaders across our campus in extracurricular activities, athletics, and academic clubs.