Emily Meredith Pace Published 4:57 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Emily Meredith Pace passed away at the age of 37 on Saturday, April 15, 2023 in Hattiesburg,Miss. She was born in Popalrville, Mississippi to D.R. and Jo Davis. Emily was a 4th grade teacher at Poplarville Upper Elementary and a member of First Baptist Church of Poplarville. She loved to sing and travel with friends in her free time.

Emily is preceded in death by her father, D.R. Davis; maternal grandparents, Marvin O. and Dixie E.McDonald; paternal grandparents, Otho and Pearl Davis.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Joseph “Adam” Pace; brother, Andrew Davis (Amanda);nephew, Jake; in laws, Nick and Jan Johnson; brother-in-law, Marshall Pace (Jillian) and numerous cousins.

Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Poplarville, on Saturday, April 22, 2023 with visitation from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM and funeral services to follow. Graveside service will immediately follow at Daniel P. Davis Memorial Cemetery.

“And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance, I hope you dance.” – Lee Ann Womack

Fond memories and expressions can be shared at www.whitefuneralhomepoplarville.com for the Pace family.