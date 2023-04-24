EMCC continues challenging softball slate looking for final postseason playoff spot Published 10:53 am Monday, April 24, 2023

SCOOBA – East Mississippi Community College’s challenging late-season stretch against nationally ranked softball opposition continued with Saturday’s pair of home shutout losses (8-0 & 11-0) to No. 9 Copiah-Lincoln during MACCC action played at the EMCC Softball Field.

On the heels of dropping competitive 3-0 and 6-1 decisions at fourth-ranked Northwest Mississippi earlier in the week, EMCC ran into Co-Lin’s talented pitching tandem of Cara Biswell and Lila Blackburn to close out the demanding week’s action. The two pitchers combined to limit the Lions to just three total hits on the day while collectively facing only three EMCC batters over the minimum during the pair of run-rule, six-inning contests.

In the opening game, the Lady Wolves scored three times in the first and third innings before adding a pair of runs in the sixth inning off EMCC starting pitcher Laken Firth. Meanwhile, Biswell’s no-hit attempt was interrupted when Ki’arah Byrd’s leadoff fly ball to right field in the sixth inning was seemingly affected by the glare of the sun before falling to the ground for a double. Biswell rebounded to retire the next three batters to protect the run-rule shutout.

During the nightcap, Co-Lin scored runs in all but the second inning off EMCC starting pitcher Carys Goodwin. After plating two runs in the first, third and fourth innings and then adding a solo tally in the fifth, the Lady Wolves again reached the run-rule margin by scoring four more runs while batting through the order in the sixth frame.

The only EMCC hits allowed by Blackburn in the second game were a leadoff infield single by Sidney Argo in the first inning and a double by Carley Martin to lead off the third. Blackburn faced just one EMCC batter over the minimum during the six-inning nightcap when Devyn DeBardelaben was stranded at second base following a leadoff walk in the fifth.

Continuing to battle for one of the final postseason playoff spots, head coach Mackenzie Byrd’s EMCC Lions (11-33, 8-16 MACCC) are scheduled to close out the team’s home softball slate with a 1 p.m. Friday (April 28) home doubleheader versus East Central. EMCC will then make up a previously postponed conference twin bill at 10th-ranked Pearl River on Tuesday, May 2.