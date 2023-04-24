Ellen Cookies
Published 9:25 am Monday, April 24, 2023
There is new Member & Leadership Sponsor with the Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce. they welcome Ellen Cookies.
Business Description:
Are you looking for delicious custom-made treats to enjoy? Look no further than Ellen Cookies in Downtown Picayune, New Business on West Canal! They specialize in custom cookies, cakes and other sweet treats, each made to order. With unique flavors, designs and sizes, their creations are sure to bring joy to your special occasions and brighten any day. Go visit them to check out their wide variety of custom desserts and get a taste of those delicious sweet treats!