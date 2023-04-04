Elizabeth J. Dunphey Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

One year ago, on April 1 2022, my wife, Elizabeth Jane Carr Dunphey, departed this life at the age of 62, after battling cancer for over eight years. I am writing this today in her memory and to correct errors in her previous obituary.

Elizabeth (Liz), was born on April 17, 1959, in Portland, Ore. – but always considered Wenatchee, Wash. her hometown. She joined the U.S. Navy upon graduation from high school, and was stationed in Virginia, and Washington; she then got married, and had her first child, Sondra. Liz left the Navy to care for her family, and moved to Pensacola, Fla. After her marriage ended, she rejoined the Navy, and was stationed in New Orleans. Eventually, Liz married again, had two sons, and lived in Massachusetts, New York, and finally, Mississippi.

Liz was a unique and wonderful woman. She was full of life and would brighten up a room with here warmth and energy. She loved antiques, jewelry, clocks, dolls, paintings, books, and so much more. She collected—and sold—various collectibles for over thirty years. But her real passion was ancestry. Through her intense interest and dedication to ancestry, over the years she found nineteen Revolutionary War patriots in her family’s lineage.

Liz’s passing was preceded by her father, Earl Ray Carr, and her Godmother, Maryann Beeler. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Floyd P. Dunphey; daughters; Stephanie J. (Drew) Teri, and Sondra J. Clark; sons, Floyd Ryan (Jennifer) Dunphey, Christopher R. (Sara) Dunphey, William C. Dunphey, Charles P. Dunphey; nine grandchildren: brothers Mike Carr, David Carr, and sister Angela Pate.

Liz was laid to rest at the Culpeper National Cemetery, in Culpeper, Virginia, on April 15, 2022, with military honors.