Early Mornings Bring Free Breakfast and Fun at The Senior Center

Published 9:20 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Pictured - James (Volunteer) Casi (Staff) Anthony (Volunteer) and Anthony (from TRIO). (Courtesy of Senior Center)
Staff and volunteers of The Senior Center of South Pearl River County showed up early on Thursday mornings to prepare and serve breakfast to their fellow Seniors. We also serve a healthy, hot lunch 5 days a week at 11:45 am.
If you know a Senior (50+) that would benefit from our Center’s free services and a free meal (60+) and one or more of our many free activities, please come on out and let us give you a tour.
The Center is also having a Cinco de Mayo Garage Sale this year with some HOT items. We will be accepting Cash and Check. In person sales only. No holds. Come and see us on Friday, May 5th @ The Senior Center of South Pearl River County. 45 El Patch Pkwy, Picayune, MS. Donations can be dropped off at the center.

