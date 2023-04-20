Early Mornings Bring Free Breakfast and Fun at The Senior Center Published 9:20 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

Staff and volunteers of The Senior Center of South Pearl River County showed up early on Thursday mornings to prepare and serve breakfast to their fellow Seniors. We also serve a healthy, hot lunch 5 days a week at 11:45 am.

If you know a Senior (50+) that would benefit from our Center’s free services and a free meal (60+) and one or more of our many free activities, please come on out and let us give you a tour.