Published 12:22 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

By Special to the Item

The Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes DebrisTech

Business Description:
DebrisTech LLC documents the removal of debris to aid entities in getting their maximum reimbursement from FEMA. DebrisTech provides disaster recovery guidance to our clients across the country utilizing our custom designed Electronic Debris Management System keeping a cradle-to-grave digital record from start to finish.  If you are a government entity seeking their services, please contact them today!

