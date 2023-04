Daniel Peters Published 4:59 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 23, 2023 at 1p.m., visitation from 11 a.m., until 1p.m., at Newton Chapel United Methodist Church for Daniel Peters age 74 of Poplarville, Miss., who pass away Monday April 17, 2023 at Pearl River County Nursing Home. Daniel is a native of Poplarville, Miss.

Burial in Dave Monday Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.