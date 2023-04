Congressman Ezell to speak at Murray Hill Church of God Published 12:32 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

The Murray Hill Church of God will have a special guest speaker, Congressman Mike Ezell at their service on May 7, 2023.

Murray Hill Church of God is located at 372 Ashe Rd, in Poplarville. The church will begin its service at 10:30 p.m.