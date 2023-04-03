Congressman Carter Praises FY 2023 Community Project Funding for the City of Donaldsonville Published 1:41 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

NEW ORLEANS, L.A. – On Tuesday, April 4, at 2 PM CT Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr., will join Mayor Leroy Sullivan’s Weekly Address to present a check for $4,000,000 to the City of Donaldsonville. This funding will be used to complete phase one of needed improvements on the City’s gas pipes and allow Donaldsonville to move forward toward fully replacing the pipes to protect the community from potential gas leaks.

WHAT: Weekly Address

WHO: Congressman Troy Carter, Mayor Leroy Sullivan, State Senator Edward J. Price, State Representative Kendricks Brass, Community & Economic Development Director Lee Melancon, and community leaders

DATE: April 4, 2023

TIME: 2:00 PM CST

WHERE: City of Donaldsonville, LA City Hall

609 Railroad Ave

Donaldsonville, LA 70346