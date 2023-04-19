Christie Meeks picks up 100th win as No. 10 Pearl River sweeps East Central Published 1:52 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — History was made at Wildcat Stadium Tuesday night as PRCC head coach Christie Meeks picked up her 100th career win in No. 10 Pearl River’s sweep over East Central. Strong pitching was the night’s theme for the Wildcats, receiving complete game efforts from starters Natalie Herrington (Petal) and Brinson Anne Rogers (Statesboro, Ga.).

“I can’t say anything about myself,” Meeks said on her 100 wins. “The girls have been amazing through all of this. I give them the credit for this honor.”

Meeks was impressed with the Wildcat pitching during the two-game series. “I am so proud of the pitching staff. We talk about it all the time, how much they enjoy each other’s success. “Tonight was big; East Central has scored a lot of runs on a lot of teams. For our pitchers to throw a shutout and allow one run on the whole day. Kudos to our pitchers.”

GAME ONE

The Wildcats (34-9 overall; 18-4 MACCC) relied on strong defense and the arm of starter Herrington early in the game before an offensive explosion in the third gave PRCC a lead over East Central (22-21 overall; 7-13 MACCC) that it would not relinquish.

Herrington struck out four batters in the first three innings and was aided by a laser by catcher Marisa West (Citronelle, Ala.; LeRoy), throwing out a runner attempting to steal second.

The offense came alive for the Wildcats in the bottom of the third, scoring five runs with two home runs. Julianah Overstreet (Vancleave) reached base on an error by the Warrior second baseman. Back-to-back walks by Bryn Daughtery (Vancleave) and Cassidy Cartwright (Poplarville) loaded the bases for Dallyn Nance (Nanih Waiya). Nance smashed the first pitch she saw over the center field fence to give the Wildcats a four-run lead, 4-0.

“Honestly, I can’t remember the at-bat,” Nance said on her grand slam. “All I was trying to do was make solid contact. It is my first one of the season.”

Two batters later, CharLee Meadows (Piave; Greene County) wasted no time, sending the ball over the center field fence for a solo home run, 5-0.

Herrington kept the Warriors off balance in the top of the fourth, striking out two batters.

The Wildcats threatened again in the bottom of the fourth. Morgan Lavergne (Baton Rouge, La.; Central) and Overstreet reached base on consecutive walks. A fielder’s choice on a grounder by Daughtery advanced Overstreet to second, with Daughtery safe at first and Lavergne being thrown out at third. The Wildcats could not take advantage of the two runners and headed into the top of the fifth with a 5-0 lead.

After giving up a single to left to the first batter in the top of the fifth, Herrington retired the next three batters, striking out two.

The Wildcats extended their lead in the bottom of the fifth when Natalie Toups (Brandon; Clinton Christian Academy) laid down a textbook bunt to score Nance from third, 6-0.

Herrington threw a complete game shutout, striking out nine.

“BA has taken Nat under her wing,” Meeks on Herrington’s and Roger’s relationship. “They say iron sharpens iron and they are sharpening each other.”

Nance was 2-for-4 from the plate with a grand slam. Daughtery was 2-for-3 with one run, and Toups was 1-for-2 and one RBI.

Before game one, Dallyn Nance was recognized on the field as the 2023 PRCC Female Scholar-Athlete.

“I can’t say it has been easy,” Nance commented on the recognition. “We have a lot of support around us, especially our teammates. We hold each accountable for our grades. The student-athlete part is tough but fun.”

GAME TWO

Dominant pitching accompanied by strong hitting remained the theme in game two as Rogers struck out 14.

Rogers struck out two batters in the top of the first, giving up one run to the Warriors on a fielder’s choice, 1-0.

The Wildcats wasted no time in the bottom of the first to tie the game. Lavergne crushed the ball over center field to tie the game, 1-1. Overstreet followed with a single to left field and was quickly brought home on a Cartwright smash over the left-center field wall for a two-run home run, 3-1.

Rogers kept the momentum on the side of the Wildcats, striking out three out of the four batters she faced in the top of the second inning.

Facing a full count, West crushed a ball deep over the left field fence to increase the Wildcat lead, 4-1, to open the bottom of the second to force a Warrior pitching change.

“It has been great,” West said on the PRCC sophomore leadership. “Showing us what needs to be done. They are always leading us in the right way.”

Neither team could generate offense through the third and fourth innings. Rogers continued her strong pitching performance, striking out three in the third and fourth innings to bring her strikeout total to eight.

Rogers continued to keep the Warrior hitters off balance, striking out two batters in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings.

Rogers pitched seven innings, striking out 14 batters and allowing one earned run on three hits.

Cartwright was 3-for-3 in game two with one home run and two RBIs. West and Lavergne had one home run a piece.

NEXT UP

On Saturday, the Wildcats travel to Eunice, La., to play non-conference opponents Blinn College and LSU-Eunice at 2:30/4 p.m.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).