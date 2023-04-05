Celebrate Crosby Arboretum history at strawberry festival

Published 1:50 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By Special to the Item

By Susan Collins-Smith, MSU Extension Service

PICAYUNE, Miss. — The public is invited to celebrate part of the Mississippi State University Crosby Arboretum’s history during the Strawberries & Cream Festival April 16 in Picayune.

The event commemorates the Depression-era strawberry farm located on the grounds of what is now a premier native plant conservatory.

Attendees will enjoy live music, giveaways, vendors, Picayune Frog Lemonade, fresh strawberries and ice cream, and a children’s cupcake decorating contest.

The festival begins at 1 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Activities will be held on the Pinecote Pavilion. Admission is free.

The cupcake contest will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. Children will compete in three age categories: 7 and under, 8 to 12, and 13 to 15.

Participants will decorate cupcakes with a native Mississippi flower and be able to name the plant and tell the judges a little about it. Children must bring their own cupcake and decorating supplies. For full contest rules, visit the arboretum’s website at https://bit.ly/3JVHZ1O.

