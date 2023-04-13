Carriere-native sworn in as SGA President at Southern Miss Published 2:00 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

By SGA Advisor, Carl Thomas Jr.

Jonathan Jenkins of Carriere was sworn in as the Student Government Association

President at the University of Southern Mississippi. The university hosted its annual Student Awards Day Ceremony on the 113th anniversary of USM’s legislative founding date of March, 30th. Jenkins, a Senior Business Management major, was elected by his peers during executive officer elections on the Hattiesburg campus.

As SGA President, Jenkins will act as the Chief Officer of the SGA and of the entire student body at the University of Southern Mississippi. He will represent Southern Miss at all meetings of the Student Body President’s Council of Mississippi Universities overseen by the Institute for Higher Learning (IHL). Jenkins is excited for the year to come.

“I am excited to work with other student leaders to see how we can create a greater sense of community amongst

our students.”

Jonathan is active in several student organizations on USM’s campus including Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, the Student Alumni Association, and Order of Omega Honor Society. Last year, he was awarded the Council President of the Year Award by the National Interfraternity Conference. Jenkins is the son of Cathy Lord and Robert Jenkins.