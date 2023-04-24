Burnham, Green named Bulldogs of the Week Published 10:53 am Monday, April 24, 2023

PERKINSTON — Will Burnham and Breanna Green have been named Bulldogs of the Week for April 17-23.

Burnham, a freshman from Jackson, won medalist at the NJCAA Gulf District Championship in Natchez by shooting 9-under to edge teammate Alessio Graziani by a shot. The Bulldogs won their 14th district/region title in the last 15 tries by an eye-popping 40 shots.

Green, a sophomore second baseman from Saraland, Ala., batted .500 in a 3-1 week for Gulf Coast. She had hits in all four games, including a pair of hits in both ends of a doubleheader split at No. 4 Northwest Mississippi, including a triple in the opener. Her two-run double in the fifth tied up Game 2 at Hinds.

Also nominated:

Triston Hill, a freshman from Perkinston, went 2-0 in singles and 3-0 in doubles to help No. 14 Gulf Coast win the NJCAA Region 23 Men’s Tennis championship in Ellisville. He and Anderson Dulaney teamed up to win a vital doubles point against No. 12 Jones in the title match, then Hill won the Bulldogs’ first singles court by blitzing his No. 6 opponent 6-1, 6-3.

JC Stogner, a sidewinding sophomore from Sumrall, went 1-0 with a save in three appearances for Gulf Coast. He pitched four innings against Hinds, allowing just one run. He got two outs in both ends of the doubleheader sweep of Northwest, earning the win in the first one and a save in the second.

Marc Stephens, a freshman shortstop from Orange Beach, Ala., hit two grand slams, including a walk-off, and batted .462 for Gulf Coast. He hit safely in all four games and hit his first grand slam in Game 1 against Hinds. His second grand slam came with two outs and the Bulldogs down by two in the ninth inning against Northwest Mississippi and gave Gulf Coast an 8-6 win. He also walked four times and triple-slashed .462/.611/.923.

