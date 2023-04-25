Bulldogs need to keep stacking wins Published 9:51 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast has won 10 of its last 12 and clinched a softball postseason spot, but the Bulldogs need to keep winning to stay out of an extra round of games in the tournament.

Gulf Coast hosts Meridian on Tuesday at Ross-Smith Field. The 3 p.m. doubleheader will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

The Bulldogs were sixth in the conference before Monday’s games between Itawamba and Northwest Mississippi. If they finish fifth, they’ll avoid the two-game session to open the 10-team, double-elimination NJCAA Region 23 Tournament on May 9.

Records

MGCCC: 33-17/16-8 MACCC, 6 th place in conference

place in conference Meridian: 12-31/7-17 MACCC, 13th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC split a doubleheader against then-No. 4 Northwest Mississippi in Senatobia on Thursday, bouncing back from a 10-9 loss in the opener to win 5-4.

Meridian split a home doubleheader against Northeast Mississippi on Thursday, winning 10-4 and losing 8-7.

Previous Meeting

On March 17, 2022, Gulf Coast swept Meridian 10-2 and 6-0 at Perkinston.

Notes

Gulf Coast leads the MACCC in hits (425); is second in doubles (90) and walks (147); and third in triples (19) and RBI (264).

Kennedy Brown (So., Southaven/Northpoint Christian) is tied for the NJCAA lead with five saves.

K.K. Agner (So., Horn Lake/Magnolia Heights) was walked 12 times in four games last week. She’s fourth in the NJCAA with 14 HBP and sixth in walks (32), both of which lead the conference. She’s sixth in the MACCC with 12 home runs and fifth with 48 RBI. Agner is fourth in OBP (.554) and eighth in slugging (.774).

Kate Brannan (So., Enterprise/Enterprise) is ninth in the NJCAA with five triples, which is second in the MACCC.

Jett Harrell (Fr., Clarksdale/Lee Academy) leads the MACCC with 66 hits and 16 doubles. She’s second with 15 wins and third in saves (3).

Kamryn LaFosse (Fr., Lake Charles, La./Sam Houston) is 10 th in the MACCC with eight home runs and 42 RBI.

in the MACCC with eight home runs and 42 RBI. Breanna Green (So., Saraland Ala./Saraland) is ninth in the MACCC with 20 walks.

Up Next

Friday, April 28: vs. Northeast Mississippi, Perkinston, 2 p.m. doubleheader

May 9-14: NJCAA Region 23 Tournament, MACCC champ hosts

May 9-14: NJCAA Region 23 Tournament, MACCC champ hosts