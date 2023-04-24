Board President names Board Search Committee for Jackson State President Search Published 9:23 am Monday, April 24, 2023

The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning appointed the members of the search committee for the Jackson State University President Search at its meeting held yesterday in Jackson. The Trustees who will serve on the JSU Board Search Committee include:

Dr. Steven Cunningham, Chair

Dr. Ormella Cummings

Bruce Martin

Gee Ogletree

Hal Parker

The Online Listening Session Survey is now open on the IHL website, www.mississippi.edu, for members of the JSU Community to share the qualities and qualifications they would like to see in the next President of Jackson State University. The survey will be open until April 26, 2023. Information about the president search will be posted to the IHL website. Follow the search @MSPublicUniv and @JSU_Search.