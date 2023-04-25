Board of Trustees to meet today Published 9:49 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning will hold a special called meeting at noon today, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, for the purpose of discussing a University of Mississippi Medical Center finance matter. Members of the Board may participate in the meeting via teleconference or an online meeting platform. Members of the public and media may attend the meeting in the IHL Board Room, located in the Universities Center, 3825 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, Miss. 39211. An Executive Session may be held in accordance with the Open Meetings Act.

The Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning governs the public universities in Mississippi, including Alcorn State University; Delta State University; Jackson State University; Mississippi State University including the Mississippi State University Division of Agriculture, Forestry and Veterinary Medicine; Mississippi University for Women; Mississippi Valley State University; the University of Mississippi including the University of Mississippi Medical Center; and the University of Southern Mississippi.