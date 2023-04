Applications for 58th Semi-Annual Fall Street Festival, open April 15 Published 12:42 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Main Street Picayune 58th Semi-Annual Fall Street Festival is right around the corner.

This Nov. 4th, 9 am-5 pm & Nov. 5th 9 am-4 pm

Applications will be available from April 15th thru July 15th.

All categories will be limited.

Please email photos of your crafts or art for committee review to info@picayunemainstreet.com.