A First Look at Fences by August Wilson is Here Published 8:34 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

JACKSON—New Stage Theatre will present the American classic Fences by August Wilson April 18 – 30,

2023. Curtain times and dates for performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Ticket prices are $35.00 with discounts available for students, senior citizens, military, and groups. Tickets

can be purchased at the box office, charged by phone by calling the theatre at (601) 948-3533, or ordered

online at www.newstagetheatre.com. This production is sponsored by Entergy. Security will be provided. Recommended for

ages 14 and up.

Set against the backdrop of 1950’s Pittsburgh, August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize winning drama tells the story of Troy Maxson, a

one-time star of the Negro baseball leagues who now works as a garbage man, holding court and expounding on life from

the chair in his backyard. Due to his race, Troy was denied his shot at the big league, so when his son Cory wants his own

chance to play ball, will Troy’s bitterness and resentment threaten to tear their relationship apart? Fences explores the

walls we build around ourselves and our loved ones, while also illuminating one family’s struggles in a racist society.

From the Tony-award winning production of A Soldier’s Play, Rob Demery makes his New Stage Theatre directorial

debut with Fences. A graduate of Jackson State University, Demery is most known for his recent portrayal of Dr. Martin

Luther King, Jr. in Lifetime’s Emmy-nominated, hit movie, Mahalia! Demery is excited to be directing his former teacher and

mentor Mark Henderson who has been a member of the speech/theatre faculty at Jackson State University for the past 28

years, where he has served as department chair, director of theatre, and theatre arts faculty fellow.

“After my Broadway acting experience, I am elated to make my Regional directorial debut at New Stage Theatre,” said Rob

Demery. “Although August Wilson highlights the black experience in America, the themes present in his works transcend time

and race. Fences centers around the multi-dimensional characters who deliver truth to our everyday existence in Wilson’s

masterpiece. It’s a new found education for some and a reminder for others. Fences is a story about healing. Come have an

amazing theatre experience with us!”

“New Stage is delighted to welcome back Rob Demery to direct Fences. His passion for the play, and the artistry within the

group of artists assembled for this production, promise to deliver a powerful event in our theatre,” said Artistic Director

Francine Reynolds. “Wilson’s masterpiece is an explosive drama about American life and a family caught between history and

promise. We’re pleased to bring Fences back to New Stage Theatre after almost 30 years because its story is just as relevant

now, as it ever was.”

The cast includes: Mark Henderson as Troy Maxson (Canton), Olivia Dawson* as Rose Maxson (Atlanta, GA),

Lawrence Evans* as Jim Bono (Forrest), Durrell Lyons as Lyons (Atlanta, GA), Timothy Magee as Cory Maxson

(Jackson), Xerron Mingo as Gabriel Maxson (Jackson), Amani Palmer as Raynell (Jackson), and Charlton Johnson

(Greenville), Sharon Miles (Hattiesburg), Devin Hunter (Jackson), Johntia Jackson (Raymond), Hosea Griffith (Jackson), and

Ella Young (Ridgeland) as understudies.

PAY WHAT YOU CAN NIGHT: Patrons can come to the box office beginning at 6:30 on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. If

tickets are available they can be purchased at any value with cash, check, or credit card ($5 minimum is required if

using a credit card). This offer is only valid for the April 18 performance.

JSU NIGHT: Current Jackson State University students and Alumni are encouraged to attend JSU Night on Wednesday,

April 19, 2023 for a discounted rate of $20 per ticket. This discount will only be available by calling the box office and

mentioning “JSU night” for the discount.

HBCU NIGHT: Current historically black colleges and university students and Alumni are encouraged to attend HBCU

Night on Thursday, April 20, 2023 for a discounted rate of $20 per ticket. This discount will only be available by calling

the box office and mentioning “HBCU night” for the discount.

YOUTH NIGHTS: Youth 18 and under can reserve $15 tickets for the performance on Friday, April 21, 2023. This

discount is only available by calling the box office and mentioning “youth night” for the discount.

STUDENT RUSH DISCOUNT: One hour prior to curtain for any performance, students with a current academic ID

may purchase an available seat for $10. Limit one ticket per ID.