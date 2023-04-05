5 PRCC championship teams will be recognized at 2023 Hall of Fame Published 12:37 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College recently started a tradition of honoring past championship teams at its annual Athletics Hall of Fame banquet. This year, PRCC is recognizing five championship anniversaries when the Wildcats congregate in Bay St. Louis on July 28 for the annual Athletics Hall of Fame.

This year’s recognized teams will be the 2002-03 women’s basketball team that won the Region 23 championship; the 2002-03 men’s basketball team that won the MACJC title; the 2012-13 men’s and women’s soccer teams that won both the MACJC and Region 23; as well as the 2012-13 men’s basketball team that claimed the MACJC Championship.

Members of the championship teams who would like to join in the festivities are asked to contact PRCC Coordinator of Alumni Services, Mary Alice Chandler, at mchandler@prcc.edu or 601-403-1193 to receive 25% off their tickets.

This year’s Hall of Fame class is comprised of Craig Franklin (football; 1971-72), Jim Murphy (baseball; 1983-84), Norma Noel (women’s basketball; 1999-01) and Dr. Thomas Royals (baseball; 2003-04). Francis Herrin is the 2023 Spirit of a Wildcat Award recipient.

July 28 will feature the annual golf tournament at 9 a.m. at The Bridges. Following a 5:30 p.m. social hour at the Hollywood Casino & Resort, the Hall of Fame ceremony will commence at 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS



Members of each championship team are listed below.

2002-03 Women’s Basketball: Monique Dale, Monica Dawson, Samantha Flennory, Stephanie Gonzales, Ykeisha Gray, Latonya Henry, Audosha Kelley, Kristie McKinley, Jancsi Newsome, Liz Palmer, Florinda Porter, Danielle Smith and Kira Tillman.

2002-03 Men’s Basketball: James Ball, Jeremy Bragg, Yandell Brown, Carlos Cole, Scotty Fletcher, Keesler Johnson, Kitt Jones, Scott Martin, Justin Miller, Ray Selvage, Alvin Smith and Jonathan Williams.

2012-13 Men’s Basketball: Deangelo Coleman, Jeremy Hollimon, Xavian Rimmer, Rakeem Esco, Josh Carpenter, Nick’laus Warren, Demondre Harvey, Devontai Foye, Devontee Cook, Derionne Stewart, Kaven Bernard, Marcus Hogan, Daniel Grieves, Frank Snow and Jimmy Henderson.

2012-13 Women’s Soccer: Whitney Overstreet, Jessica Guillot, Chelsea Parsons, Taylor Smith, Maggie Daniels, Kacy Mixon, Jessica Kirkwood, Brooke Blackledge, Jessica Dexter, Christina Gentry, Farabee Shafer, Millie Barr, Alejandra Garcia, Jordan Dufault, Michelle McKissack, Charlotte Crisp, Britni Polderman, Presley Stiglets, Kyla Regan, Hannah McCarty and Karly Mitchell.

2012-13 Men’s Soccer: Pacer Frierson, Kyle Gifford, Mike Allizzo, Tyler Hatch, Dustin Ladner, Garrett Head, Michael Dye, James Pipper, Gerald Praylow III, Ricky Henry, Jay Lang, Austin Douglas, Taylor Dees, Drew Kirkwood, Jackson Harlan, Steven Renner, T.J. Sharp, Dylan Garrett, Dillon Ladner, Cayce Seal and Corey Reed.

BANQUET TICKETING



Tickets for the banquet and golf tournament are ONLY available in advance, either by visiting PRCCAthletics.com/ tickets or by contacting Chandler.

PRCC has unveiled a tiered banquet ticketing schedule for the 2023 ceremony.

From April 22-May 31, tickets are $100. Between June 1-30, tickets are $125.

Tickets purchased between July 1-13 are $150.

No tickets will be sold after July 13. Guests will not be able to purchase tickets at the door.

Anyone who registers early for tickets will receive information on discounted room rates at the Hollywood Casino for July 27-28

GOLF TOURNAMENT



The PRCC Athletics Hall of Fame golf tournament will once again feature a four-person scramble format. Teams of four are $600.

The number of golf teams is limited and often sells out quickly. Ensure your team gets to chase glory and compete for bragging rights by registering early.

PREVIOUS INDUCTEES



Previous inductees who are planning to attend the banquet are encouraged to contact Mary Alice Chandler at mchandler@prcc.edu or 601-403-1193 to provide their jacket sizes. Deadline to submit jacket information is June 1, 2023.

Anyone who registers after the deadline can pickup their jackets at the 2024 ceremony.

SPONSORSHIP INFORMATION



Sponsorship packages are available for both the banquet and golf tournament.

The banquet has two tiers of sponsorships, the $2,500 Maroon Sponsorship and the $5,000 Gold Sponsorship.

The Maroon Sponsorship includes eight banquet tickets, 20 beverage tickets, two rooms Friday night at Hollywood Casino and advertising at the banquet; the Gold Sponsorship features one four-person golf team, four rooms Friday night at Hollywood Casino, eight banquet tickets, 20 beverage tickets and advertising at the banquet.

There are several sponsorship opportunities for the golf tournament as well. PRCC is offering $100 hole sponsorships (which include a 24×18 sign next to the tee box), $300 longest drive or closest to the pin sponsorships, $500 awards ceremony sponsorship and $500 beverage sponsorship.

PRCC is also accepting items for the silent auction and food for the golf tournament.

To secure your sponsorship package or donate to the event, contact Mary Alice Chandler at mchandler@prcc.edu or 601-403-1193.

HOW TO NOMINATE



Know a former Wildcat who you believe should be considered in the future? Nominate by visiting https:// prccathletics.com/hof/Hall_of_ Fame_nomination_form or visiting PRCCAthletics.com/HOF and clicking the nomination form link at the top of the page.

