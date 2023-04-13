33-Year-Old Arrested for Felony Methamphetamine Possession
Published 8:28 am Thursday, April 13, 2023
On Tuesday, April 2 2023, Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department Narcotic Investigators had probable cause to make contact with Hailey Glasscock (33 years old) in the 40 block of Checker Mithchell Rd. During contact, Investigators found Glasscock in possession of a felony amout of methamphetine.
Glasscock was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and transported to the Pearl River County Criminal Justice Facility where she was incarcerated.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.