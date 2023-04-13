33-Year-Old Arrested for Felony Methamphetamine Possession

Published 8:28 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

By Special to the Item

On Tuesday, April 2 2023, Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department Narcotic Investigators had probable cause to make contact with Hailey Glasscock (33 years old) in the 40 block of Checker Mithchell Rd. During contact, Investigators found Glasscock in possession of a felony amout of methamphetine.
Glasscock was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and transported to the Pearl River County Criminal Justice Facility where she was incarcerated.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News Main

A First Look at Fences by August Wilson is Here

Mississippi School of the Arts Launches a new Collegiate Academy in partnership with Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Picayune Municipal Court acquires newest Court Clerk

Teams are full for 2023 Chamber Crawfish Cook-Off

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar