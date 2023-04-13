33-Year-Old Arrested for Felony Methamphetamine Possession Published 8:28 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

On Tuesday, April 2 2023, Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department Narcotic Investigators had probable cause to make contact with Hailey Glasscock (33 years old) in the 40 block of Checker Mithchell Rd. During contact, Investigators found Glasscock in possession of a felony amout of methamphetine.

Glasscock was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and transported to the Pearl River County Criminal Justice Facility where she was incarcerated.