2023 Crawfish Cook-Off Beer Tent Volunteers

Published 11:36 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By Special to the Item

Please see the list attached for information about your Volunteer Area at the Beer Tent. This list also has your time listed for when you will be designated to that area. If you have any questions about this area, please let me know.
If you have not purchased your ticket yet, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-chamber-crawfish-cook-off-tickets-541256040387

Miller Lite $3
Michelob $3
Suzy B’s – $4
Paradise Park – $4
Cayman Jack – $4
CASH OR SCAN QR CODE ON MENU

11 AM – 12 PM Brandy Elder
Whitney Bowen

12 PM – 1 PM Bryan Cassagne
Byron Hill
Laci Lee

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

1 PM – 2 PM Mary Byrd
Nickie Smith

2 PM – 4 PM Jeremy Pittari
Randy Elder
Brandy Elder

More News

Statement on Immunization Ruling

Fine Arts Excellence: PRCC Alumni Inducted into Hall of Fame

USPS evaluated new location for Poplarville Post office

Red Cross builds local partnerships to foster disaster resilience in Terrebonne Parish

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar