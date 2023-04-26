2023 Crawfish Cook-Off Beer Tent Volunteers
Published 11:36 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Please see the list attached for information about your Volunteer Area at the Beer Tent. This list also has your time listed for when you will be designated to that area. If you have any questions about this area, please let me know.
If you have not purchased your ticket yet, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.
com/e/2023-chamber-crawfish- cook-off-tickets-541256040387
Miller Lite $3
Michelob $3
Suzy B’s – $4
Paradise Park – $4
Cayman Jack – $4
CASH OR SCAN QR CODE ON MENU
11 AM – 12 PM Brandy Elder
Whitney Bowen
12 PM – 1 PM Bryan Cassagne
Byron Hill
Laci Lee
1 PM – 2 PM Mary Byrd
Nickie Smith
2 PM – 4 PM Jeremy Pittari
Randy Elder
Brandy Elder