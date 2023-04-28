Helen White Strickland Varnado Published 8:31 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

Helen White Strickland Varnado of Leetown Community, Picayune, Miss passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the age of 82.

Helen was a longtime resident of Leetown Community. She was a member of New Bethel Full Gospel Community Church, where she was a Sunday School Teacher and worked with the Children’s church. Her interests were quilting crocheting, baking and she loved her church children. She was well loved and will be missed by many.

She is survived by her daughter Nancy Strickland Lonadier (Daryl “Pete”),Grandson Brandon Lonadier, Granddaughter Kandice Boulanger (Craig) Stepchildren Nancy Cole (Charlie), Pam Frank (Joe), Tammy Weller, Brothers Jimmy, Tommy, Ronnie, Gary, Barry, Larry White, and numerous Grandchildren Great Grandchildren, Great-great Grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother James Nolan and Lurlyn White, late husband Gene Strickland and Charles Varnado, son Brian Strickland, Brothers Wayne, Dennis, Bobby White, Sister Linda White, stepson Charles Ellis Varnado and step-granddaughter Kelli Varnado.

A Celebration of Life will be held by family and friends at New Bethel Full Gospel Community Church in the Leetown Community at 11100 Caesar Necaise Road, Picayune, Miss 39466. Memorial service will begin at 1 p.m.