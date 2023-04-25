Picayune Council Thanks Tom King for Grant Funding for Expansion of Crosby Commons Published 3:28 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

In a Facebook post by the City Hall of Picayune, Mayor Jim Luke gave his thanks to Tom King. King is the grant funder of the upcoming ‘The Oaks at Crosby Commons’ Project that covers a quarter acre of land located east of Crosby Commons Park.

“On behalf of the City of Picayune, Mayor Jim Luke, City Manager Harvey Miller, and Assistant City Manager Eric Morris would like to express their deep gratitude to the Mississippi Department of Transportation and Commissioner Tom King for the recent grant funding, in the amount of $485,000, for the expansion of Crosby Commons. (The expansion will be named ‘The Oaks at Crosby Commons.”) Mayor Luke stated, “We feel this will certainly improve the quality of life for all and look forward to construction starting soon.'”

(Courtesy of City Hall of Picayune Facebook)

According to previous City Council Meetings, that $485,000 grant is utilized to develop a wedding and events area. The grant will also fund for parking space, expanded fences, and lighting installment. The Oaks at Crosby Commons will finally include men’s and women’s restrooms, a prep/food catering room, and a salon room.

The construction is projected to start in June or July.