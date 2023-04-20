Experience live music by the community band this Sunday

Published 10:26 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

The Pearl River County Community Band presents, Spring Concert featuring Folk Songs, hems and upbeat music, and more. April 23, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., come experience live music at the Crosby Commons.

The band is composed of musicians ages 18 to their oldest, 87 years old. All residents in Pearl River County. The concert is free to the public, but this non-profit organization is offering donations to help fund the program and its concerts. They accept cash, check, and Venmo.

 

to Learn more about the Pearl River County Community Band visit PRCCB.org or their facebook @ PRCCBand.

More News

State Auditor Shad White’s Statement on Theodore DiBiase Jr. Indictment

Poplarville resident receives Business and Marketing technology award at PRCC

Pearl River Central Endeavor Wins 2023 Pacesetter School Award: Celebrating Success

St Tammany Parish comments on the Pearl River Basin, Mississippi Section 211

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar