Experience live music by the community band this Sunday Published 10:26 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

The Pearl River County Community Band presents, Spring Concert featuring Folk Songs, hems and upbeat music, and more. April 23, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., come experience live music at the Crosby Commons.

The band is composed of musicians ages 18 to their oldest, 87 years old. All residents in Pearl River County. The concert is free to the public, but this non-profit organization is offering donations to help fund the program and its concerts. They accept cash, check, and Venmo.

to Learn more about the Pearl River County Community Band visit PRCCB.org or their facebook @ PRCCBand.