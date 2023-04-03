On the way to assist; Picayune delivers donations to Rolling Fork

Published 1:47 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

By Special to the Item

The City of Picayune wishes to thank all those who donated to our local MS tornado relief effort. The Picayune Fire department and Firefighters loaded up all the supplies, and Fire Chief Pat Weaver and Training Officer Anthony Lossett are headed to Aberdeen, MS to delivered the donations. The supplies will be dropped off at a church distribution site where they will then be distributed to those effected by the EF-4 tornado that hit Rolling Fork MS.

