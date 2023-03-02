Pet Wellness at the park

Published 10:31 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Pearl River County SPCA is holding its annual Wellness at the Park clinic on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jack Reed Park. The shelter will be providing low-cost vaccines and treats raffles tickets and drinks for sale. All vaccines will be administered by licensed veterinarians.

 

Prices for low-cost pet shots are as follows:

  • Rabies- $8/Microchip- $15
  • Rabies and Microchip- $20
  • Adult cats, ages 8 months and older- $8
  • Kitten series, ages 8 months or younger- $30
  • Adult Dogs, ages 8 months and older- $8
  • Bordetella- $10/Puppy series, ages 8 months or younger- $30
  • Heartworm Test (Dogs only)- $14

 

Cash or credit is accepted and donations to the shelter are welcome and appreciated.

 

All pets must be leashed and under the owners control or in a carrier

