Wanda Marie Jones Published 9:09 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Wanda Marie Jones Herrin, 65, of Carriere, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Wanda was born November 24, 1957 in Poplarville, Miss.. She was an office manager at Hide-Away Lodge in Carriere. Caring for her family was her most important priority in life. She enjoyed singing, playing the flute, and gardening. She also enjoyed raising her turkey and chickens. Wanda was a graduate of Pearl River Junior College and a member of Sycamore Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Avery and Esther Lee Davis Jones; and four siblings, Vernon Jones, Joyce Fay Seals, Lois Mae Jones, and Lillian Louise Jones.

Left to cherish her memories include her loving husband of 45 years, D.W. Herrin; two children, Scotty (Angela) Herrin, Tonya Marlene(Jon West) Herrin; two brothers, Avery Jones, Ronnie Jones; one special niece, Lyn Gibson; her best friend, Pam Wolfe; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Picayune Funeral Home (815 South Haugh Avenue, Picayune, Miss., 39466) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Sycamore Baptist Church Cemetery (52 Sycamore Rd, Carriere, Miss., 39426). Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until services, Wednesday at the funeral home.