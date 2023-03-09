Two unrelated crashes result in fatality Published 10:06 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

Note that both these accidents occurred on March 8, 2023, and both cases are still under investigation.

At approximately 7:03 pm officers responded to the intersection of Highway 43 North and Richardson Road in reference to a crash.

A red Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on Highway 43 North and struck a bicyclist who exited Richardson Road and was crossing Highway 43 North.

The bicyclist suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the red Camaro was not injured.

Then at approximately 1:37 pm officers responded to the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and the I-59 Exit 4 SB off ramp in reference to a crash.

A black Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Memorial

Boulevard and struck a blue Nissan Rogue that was exiting the off ramp and preparing to turn east on Memorial Boulevard

The driver of the Harley Davidson suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the Nissan Rogue had minor injuries.