This week of sports
Published 10:55 am Monday, March 20, 2023
Monday
PRC baseball home vs. East Central 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Picayune baseball at West Harrison, 7 p.m. Picayune softball at Long Beach, 6:30 p.m. Picayune Tennis will compete at Bay High.
PRC softball at West Harrison, 6 p.m. PRC baseball home vs. Long Beach, 7 p.m. PRC gold will compete at the Admiral Invitational.
Poplarville softball at Purvis, 6:30 p.m. Poplarville Baseball at FCAHS, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
None
Thursday
Picayune girls golf will compete at Millbrook CC at 9 a.m. Picayune archery will shoot at Poplarville, at 5 p.m. Picayune softball host Long Beach, 6:30 p.m. Picayune baseball at West Harrison. Picayune Tract will meet at Bay High at 4 p.m.
PRC girls golf will also compete at Millbrook CC.
Poplarville softball at FCAHS, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
PRC baseball vs Long Beach, 7 p.m.
Poplarville Baseball vs. FCAHS, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Picayune baseball double-header vs Stone, 10 a.m and noon.
PRC softball double-header vs. Pascagoula, noon and 2 p.m.