This week of sports

Published 10:55 am Monday, March 20, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Monday

PRC baseball home vs. East Central 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Picayune baseball at West Harrison, 7 p.m. Picayune softball at Long Beach, 6:30 p.m. Picayune Tennis will compete at Bay High.

PRC softball at West Harrison, 6 p.m. PRC baseball home vs. Long Beach, 7 p.m. PRC gold will compete at the Admiral Invitational.

Poplarville softball at Purvis, 6:30 p.m. Poplarville Baseball at FCAHS, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

None

Thursday

Picayune girls golf will compete at Millbrook CC at 9 a.m. Picayune archery will shoot at Poplarville, at 5 p.m. Picayune softball host Long Beach, 6:30 p.m. Picayune baseball at West Harrison. Picayune Tract will meet at Bay High at 4 p.m.

PRC girls golf will also compete at Millbrook CC.

Poplarville softball at FCAHS, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

PRC baseball vs Long Beach, 7 p.m.

Poplarville Baseball vs. FCAHS, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Picayune baseball double-header vs Stone, 10 a.m and noon.

PRC softball double-header vs. Pascagoula, noon and 2 p.m.

