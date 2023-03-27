This Week of Sports Published 2:28 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

Here is the lineup in sports in Pearl River County:

Tuesday

Picayune Archery in South State at Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center.

Picayune Softball at West Harrison, and Picayune at home against Long beach

PRC softball travel to Long Beach and PRC baseball will host West Harrison.

Poplarville softball will play at Lawrence County and Poplarville baseball will host Purvis.

Wednesday

Picayune tennis at Long Beach in the district tournament.

Thursday

Picayune and PRC golf at Milbrook CC.

Friday

Poplarville baseball will play at Purvis, and Poplarville softball will host Sumrall.

PRC baseball will play at West Harrison and PRC softball will host Long Beach.

Picayune Track will compete at Hattiesburg.

Picayune softball will host West Harrison and Picayune base will play at Long Long Beach.

Saturday

Picayune baseball will host West Marion at 11 a.m. and noon. Picayune softball will play at Biloxi.

PRC softball will host Pascagoula at noon and 2 p.m. PRC baseball will play at Stone County. PRC track will compete at Pass Christian for the Correy McGee Classic. PRC and Picayune will be in Powerlifting State Meet in Jackson MS.