This Week of Sports
Published 2:28 pm Monday, March 27, 2023
Here is the lineup in sports in Pearl River County:
Tuesday
Picayune Archery in South State at Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center.
Picayune Softball at West Harrison, and Picayune at home against Long beach
PRC softball travel to Long Beach and PRC baseball will host West Harrison.
Poplarville softball will play at Lawrence County and Poplarville baseball will host Purvis.
Wednesday
Picayune tennis at Long Beach in the district tournament.
Thursday
Picayune and PRC golf at Milbrook CC.
Friday
Poplarville baseball will play at Purvis, and Poplarville softball will host Sumrall.
PRC baseball will play at West Harrison and PRC softball will host Long Beach.
Picayune Track will compete at Hattiesburg.
Picayune softball will host West Harrison and Picayune base will play at Long Long Beach.
Saturday
Picayune baseball will host West Marion at 11 a.m. and noon. Picayune softball will play at Biloxi.
PRC softball will host Pascagoula at noon and 2 p.m. PRC baseball will play at Stone County. PRC track will compete at Pass Christian for the Correy McGee Classic. PRC and Picayune will be in Powerlifting State Meet in Jackson MS.