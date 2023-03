This Week in MGCCC Athletics, March 13-19

Male Bulldog

of the Week Chase Kaiser (Sophomore, Natchez) Kaiser won his fourth tournament of the season in the Warrior Invitational. He shot 7-under to lead No. 2 Gulf Coast to a dominant 43-shot win, the Bulldog’s seventh of the season. He was also named the SwingU Player of the Month for February in NJCAA Division II. Also nominated: Blake King, a freshman from Petal, struck out seven in 7.2 innings to beat Mississippi Delta 8-2. He allowed seven hits and just one walk. DJ Walker, a sophomore first baseman/designated hitter, hit two home runs and batted .429 for Gulf Coast last week. He was 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and two RBI in an 8-2 win over Mississippi Delta in the opener. He also went 3-for-4 with a homer against No. 9 Meridian. Triston Hill, a freshman from Perkinston, won all four matches for Gulf Coast in a perfect week. He won at No. 3 doubles and No 6 singles in a 6-3 win at No. 21 Hinds, then stepped up to sweep No. 2 doubles and No. 3 singles without losing a game against Holmes.