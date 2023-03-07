‘The Voice’ coaches fight for former Miss Mississippi after she sings a Faith Hill song Published 4:24 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Holly Brand of Meridian is a “Mississippi Girl” through and through. The 22-year-old, who was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021 and competed in Miss America, wowed the coaches with her rendition of the Faith Hill song during the first night of blind auditions on “The Voice.” Kelly Clarkson turned for Holly seconds after she sang the first note. Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper quickly followed.

Holly ended the performance with a whistle note that led to loads of applause from the audience and a standing ovation from Chance and Kelly. “I’m so happy right now,” Kelly said. “That was incredible.” Once Brand completed her audition, the coaches were left to fight to convince her to join their respective teams. Kelly and Chance both told Holly she could win the entire competition. Niall begged Holly to be the first member of his team and said she reminded him of country superstar Maren Morris. Kelly countered, saying that she knows more about country music than Chance and Niall and compared Brand’s voice to Faith Hill and Carrie Underwood. “You can win with me,” she told Holly. “I love your voice so much.” Chance also fought for the Meridian native. “The whistle note took me out,” he said. “You have a crazy control of your vocal range, and I think if you get down with me, you’re going to win.” Blake Shelton was the only coach who did not turn around, but encouraged Holly to pick Niall. In the end, though, Holly chose to be part of Team Kelly. “Oh my god, I love you,” Kelly screamed as she ran to Holly with a warm embrace. How far will Holly advance in the NBC singing show? She’ll compete in the battle rounds of “The Voice” after blind auditions conclude.

You can watch Season 23 of “The Voice” every Monday at 7 p.m. CST and every Tuesday at 8 p.m. You can also catch up on the first episode online. There’s also a Mississippi contestant competing on this season of “American Idol.” Zachariah Smith impressed judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan with his version of “Hurts So Good,” securing his golden ticket to Hollywood.

Read more at: https://www.sunherald.com/entertainment/article272837665.html#storylink=cpy