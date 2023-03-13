The Miss Mississippi Corporation celebrated Read Across America Published 1:22 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

MISS MISSISSIPPI and MISS MISSISSIPPI’S TEEEN CELEBRATE READ ACROSS

AMERICA WEEK The Miss Mississippi Corporation celebrated Read Across America Week and volunteering.

(VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI – February 6, 2023) – Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins and Miss Mississippi’s’ Teen Cameron

Davis along with contestants across the state celebrated the Mississippi Commission for Volunteer Service and Read Across

America Week. Service is a pillar of the Miss America Organization and embraced by the Miss Mississippi Corporation, this

is just one example where they provided a service opportunity for contestants to impact their communities. Read Across

America Week celebrates the importance, value, and fun of reading. By encouraging contestants to volunteer to read in

their communities across Mississippi, the Miss Mississippi Corporation is helping to create not only the next generation of

readers but also the next generation of volunteers.

Emmie Perkins Miss Mississippi 2022, said, “Going into Mississippi classrooms is so important and is my top priority as

Miss Mississippi and as a life-long volunteer. These children are our future!” Emmie volunteered at schools in Vicksburg,

Mississippi.

Cameron Davis Miss Mississippi’s Teen 2023, stated, “My community service initiative this entire year has centered around

volunteerism. I try to encourage a monthly project for all Mississippians to participate in, and I was so excited to select

Read Across America as my March monthly service project.” Cameron volunteered at the Mississippi Children’s Museum

in Meridian and was part of their Dr. Suess Celebration.

In late April, the 16 teen contestants will return to Vicksburg for the Miss Mississippi’s Teen Pageant which will consist of

a weekend of showcasing talent, interview skills, and social impact achievements. One outstanding young woman will be

awarded the title of Miss Mississippi’s Teen on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Contestants will compete for more than $50,000

thousand of dollars in cash scholarships and in-kind tuition waivers, and for the chance to compete at Miss America’s Teen

this summer.

This summer, 38 miss contestants will celebrate 90 years of Miss Mississippi where they will compete in interview, talent,

evening wear, fitness, and on-stage question. Contestants will compete for more than $100,000 in cash scholarships and

hundreds of thousands of in-kind tuition waivers generously offered by colleges and universities across Mississippi.

The Miss Mississippi Corporation is preparing for both the teen and miss pageants in April and June, respectively. For more

information on how to purchase tickets, please call the Miss Mississippi Pageant Office at 601-638-6746.

For more information on the Miss Mississippi Corporation, visit www.miss-mississippi.com.

ABOUT THE MISS MISSISSIPPI ORGANIZATION

The Miss Mississippi Organization is a not-for-profit organization that awards college scholarships to outstanding young

women of our state, with a rich history that spans almost 100 years. At the state level, the program benefits all its

participants with monetary college assistance and creates a foundation of self-confidence that lasts a lifetime. Participants

develop interview skills, build self-esteem, and learn commitment from a process of self-evaluation that prepares them

for future challenges and pursuits all while developing personal community service programs.

ABOUT THE MISS AMERICA ORGANIZATION

Since its founding in 1921, The Miss America Organization continues to be one of the most recognizable household

names in America empowering young women through education, professional development, advocacy, and community

service. The Organization awards more than five million dollars in cash scholarships and millions more in-kind per year

through its Teen and College divisions at the local, state, and national levels. The Organization is made up of over 1,200

licensed local programs under its 50 state organizations and the District of Columbia.