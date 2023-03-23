The Hangout Picayune

Published 11:31 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

By Special to the Item

The Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes The Hangout Picayune.
The Hangout is a place where having fun is the most important family affair. With more than 8000 square feet where you and your parents can run, jump, play, laugh and enjoy. At The Hangout you will find Nerf guns, Air-soft guns, bouncy houses, trampolines, virtual reality – Oculus, Xboxes, PlayStations and more. Visit their website to view all their party & event packages they have available at thehangoutpicayune.com.

