Tennis enters district tournament

Published 3:20 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

This Wednesday, March 29 the Picayune tennis team will play in the District Tournament at Long Beach High School.

During the regular season, Picayune played a total of 6 matches and is 3-3 this season. There are led by Coach Chris Wise who says they have a good group of 23 players.

This time last year Picayune was able to advance 4 players to the State tournament. Wise has hopes for the same result after Wednesday.

The tournament will begin t 9 a.m. the top two winners of the boy/girl Single and boys/girls double will advance to the State tournament which will be held on April 24-27 at FNC Tennis Center, Oxford MS.

 

