Tennis enters district tournament Published 3:20 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

This Wednesday, March 29 the Picayune tennis team will play in the District Tournament at Long Beach High School.

During the regular season, Picayune played a total of 6 matches and is 3-3 this season. There are led by Coach Chris Wise who says they have a good group of 23 players.

This time last year Picayune was able to advance 4 players to the State tournament. Wise has hopes for the same result after Wednesday.

The tournament will begin t 9 a.m. the top two winners of the boy/girl Single and boys/girls double will advance to the State tournament which will be held on April 24-27 at FNC Tennis Center, Oxford MS.