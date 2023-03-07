Teacher of the week Shawn Marie Dennis

Published 12:23 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

This week Nissan Teacher of the week goes to Pearl River Central Elementary first grade teacher, Shawn Marie Dennis.

 

Dennis has been teaching for 20 years, all at Pearl River Central Elementary.

She loves her students and the life relationship she gets to build with them. The most important thing she wants students to take away from her class is excitement and love for learning.

 

Something unique about Dennis is she always wanted to be a teacher for as long as she could remember. Being a teacher is not just a profession for Dennis, it’s a passion.

