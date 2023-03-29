Steven Matthew Konkle Published 9:11 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Steven Matthew Konkle, 37, of Picayune, Miss., entered through the gates of Heaven on January, 25, 2023, after a long battle with mental illness, a battle he fought hard but sadly lost.

Left to treasure his memory are his children Katie Lynn, Kayden Matthew, Addison Rose and Bailey Ann Konkle as well as their mother, Amber Fenstemacher Konkle. Steven was the son of Gerald and Karon Konkle; brother of Jeremy Konkle and sister Megan Konkle; Aunt Linda Konkle, Uncle Terry Tolar, Uncle Danny Tolar and many cousins.

Steven is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents Chuck and Grace Konkle and Ray and Louise Tolar; his uncles David, Sandy and Robert Tolar, Keith Konkle, Danny Wise as well as his Aunts Carol Wise, Margaret Tolar and cousins Sherry Tolar, Brittany Tolar and Timothy Tolar-Ortego.

Steven was loved by many and will be sadly missed by them all. He was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.