SPCA Bingo, and name your own price adoption

Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

This coming Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. the Pearl River County SPCA is hosting a Bingo Night at the Glamour House, located at 422 West Canal St.

For $25 (per person) enjoy a night of Bingo, food, drinks raffle prizes, and swag bags, all donated by local Pearl River County businesses.

There will be shelter merchandise for sale and dogs available for adoption at a special ‘Name Your Own Price adoption fee. 100% of the proceeds go towards the animal shelter

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News Main

Local Student Pages in Mississippi House

Teacher of the week Shawn Marie Dennis

PSD Expands Early Learning Collaborative Partnership and apply for $1 Million Loan.

County Wide Clean Up

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar