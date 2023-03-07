SPCA Bingo, and name your own price adoption Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

This coming Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. the Pearl River County SPCA is hosting a Bingo Night at the Glamour House, located at 422 West Canal St.

For $25 (per person) enjoy a night of Bingo, food, drinks raffle prizes, and swag bags, all donated by local Pearl River County businesses.

There will be shelter merchandise for sale and dogs available for adoption at a special ‘Name Your Own Price adoption fee. 100% of the proceeds go towards the animal shelter