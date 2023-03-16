Severe Weather and Heavy Rain Update – Thursday March 16th

We are confident there will be thunderstorms associated with the cold front tomorrow across the area. We have some confidence that a few storms will be strong to severe and if timing slows down anymore the risk for severe storms may increase due to more higher instability.

We are confident that any thunderstorm that develops will be capable of producing locally heavy rain but flash flooding is low due to the overall progressive motion of the cold front. (Slower timing doesn’t necessarily mean a slow-moving cold front, just that its arrival would be a little later. Once the cold front moves into the area it will continue to push southeast)