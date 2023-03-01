Sarah Sorrells Published 11:49 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

February 23, 2023

“Saying goodbye to someone we love is never easy, regardless of their age. On Tuesday, February 23rd, 2023, Sarah E. Sorrells (Force) 92, of Slidell, Louisiana (formerly of Picayune, MS and Melbourne, FL), transitioned peacefully from her home to heaven.

Sarah was born September 28, 1930, in Marks, Mississippi. She married Thomas Sorrells in 1948, had five children and became his widow in 1986. She retired from Stennis Space Center as a Logistics Specialist and was a member of Goodyear Baptist Church. Sarah was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and daughter, who loved her family unconditionally.

Her faith in God was a source of comfort and strength to her and her family. Sarah’s love, affection, support and loyalty for her family was unwavering through all of their celebrations and challenges. She was her children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s greatest fan and saw every event she attended as a gift. Her show of support from the sidelines was something that could be seen and heard from near or far because she could NOT contain her passion while cheering for her people.

Sarah’s smile was captivating, her personality magnetic and her positive energy would light up the darkest room. She had a deep desire to experience new things which led her to swimming lessons at the age of 65, selling her home, buying a sailboat and living a piece of her life in the Bahama Islands. She was fearless, courageous and would do anything for those she loved. Sarah was an inspiration to everyone who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed by all the lives she touched, but the brightness of her smile, the warmth of her hugs, and the power of her love, will never be forgotten and remain forever in our hearts.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James G. Hill and Mary McMann Hill; her son Michael W. Sorrells; her daughter, Sandra D. Oglesbee; two brothers, James and William Hill; six sisters, Juanita Regan, Thelma Wilson, Elise Adams, Evelyn Howell, Bessie Gooch, and Jessie Monroe.

She is survived by three children, Brenda Sorrells, Donald Sorrells (Penny), Thomas Sorrells Jr.; her son-n-law Nolan (Sandy) Oglesbee, eight grandchildren, Glenn (Katy) Penton, Amanda (Rich) Clementi; Lindsey Oglesbee, Kristie Sorrells Hayes (Hoyt), Dusty (Katie) Sorrells, Melissa Sorrells (Ryan), Ashley Sorrells, Kellie (Justin) Holland; fifteen great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Her family is encouraging all those who knew Sarah in any capacity to attend her memorial service on Saturday March 4th at Goodyear Baptist Church (2710 Ms-43 Picayune, MS). Visitation is from 12pm-2pm followed by her funeral.

