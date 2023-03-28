Robotics Team CHAOS introduces STEM awareness and Frog-Bot Published 8:53 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

This past Friday, Pearl River County Robotics Team CHAOS 1421 held an open house. The 10 student members of CHAOS demonstrated their Frog0Bot robot and STEM education.

Pearl River County Robotics was formed in 2004 quickly taking on the name Team CHAOS, (Commitment to Helping Advance the Outreach of Stem). The county team consists of high school-aged students from multiple high schools in the Pearl River County area, including Picayune High School, Pearl River Central, Poplarville, and home schools.

Pearl River County Robotics is an after-school, hands-on program that pairs high school students in grades 9-12 with mentors in STEM-related careers, by receiving real-time and applicable skills. It is Team CHAOS’s goal to educate students, by giving them experiences that can lead to STEM-related college and career opportunities. Students participate in programming, mechanical engineering, construction, electrical work, carpentry, bookkeeping, video editing, and oral presentations.

During their open house, attendees got to experience several activities related to a STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) program. For example, making a paper airplane, or shooting a cotton ball out of a pool noodle with a cut-off piece of balloon and tape.

Members and mentors of Team CHAOS have actively participated in many community affairs, including MLK Day of Service, participating in local school Fall Festivals, being guest speakers at the summer reading program at the local library, and have hosted summer science camps for fourth through sixth-grade students. This year the team helped start a new FLL team at a local private school and plans to assist with new teams in the future.

The mission of Team Chaos is “The keys to knowledge and inspiration lie within the Chaos of ourselves.” Not only does Team CHAOS strive to build a successful robot, but also to build a successful person. Students are empowered by professional mentors in engineering, computer programming, business and finance, and carpentry. Students often find their minds to be chaotic, but with this experience, they discover, choose, and develop gifts and talents in various areas of STEM education.

Attendees also got to experience the Frog-Bot made by Team CHAOS. Frog-Bot weighs nearly 90 pounds, and is controlled by two drives. One controls the arms (picks up and places objects in designated spots) and another controls the wheels (drives). Frog-bot took 6 weeks to build.

The program earns sponsorships from Stennis NASA, Mississippi Power, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Shell gas station, Picayune EYE Clinic, Keesler Federal, PMHS, and more.

Team CHAOS will be at the FRC Bayou Regional this week, March 30- April 1 where they will compete against 44 other teams using their robotics to complete various tasks for points. Here is a list of all the awards CHOAS has won;