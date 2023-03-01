Rev. Neely Washington Published 11:49 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

February 23, 2023

Hutchinson- Reverend Neely Washington, 77, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023, at his home in

Hutchinson, KS. He was born June 13, 1945 in Picayune, MS, the son of Toney and Mary (Tyson)

Washington.

Neely worked for Eaton Corp. on the production line and retired after 47 years of service. In 1972,

Neely answered his call into the ministry and later ordained in October 1979. He was the Associate

Minister for Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church for over 30 years. He was very dedicated to his church, where he served as Sunday School Superintendent and Men’s Sunday School Teacher. He sang with the Male Chorus and African-American Male Chorus. In his early years, he practiced karate under Sam Price and coached youth baseball. He also enjoyed fishing and watching football.

He was preceded in death by his parents; eight siblings, Dorothy Nell Washington Hart, Audrey Dell Washington Piper, Cleo Washington McGee, Irene Washington, Jerry Washington, Canary Washington, Frank Bernard Washington, and Toney Washington.

Neely is survived by his daughters, Mary Burkholder and Patricia Golding; seven grandchildren, Haley Roloff, Brayden Burkholder, Jazzman Snook, Shuvonna, Shatora and Tremia Washington and Janae Roberts; six siblings, Carl Ellis Washington, Lecester Washington, Helen Robinson, Jessie Mae Washington, Pearlie Mae Robinson, and step-sister, Megan Mae Tyson.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 1015 E. 7 th , Hutchinson, with the Reverend William Green Sr. officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with family to greet friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30 th Ave, Hutchinson. Burial will follow in Eastside Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may sign his book from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions are suggested to Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church and can be sent in care of the funeral chapel. Service will be lived streamed on Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church’s facebook page: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064428386388.