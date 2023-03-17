Reigning MACCC champion EMCC Lions to conduct June football camps Published 12:37 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

SCOOBA – Reigning MACCC champion East Mississippi Community College is scheduled to conduct two summer football camps during the month of June on the Scooba campus.

EMCC will first conduct a 7-on-7 Team Tournament at Sullivan-Windham Field on Wednesday, June 7. With team rates available or at a cost of $20 per player, which includes lunch, registration for the 7-on-7 event is set to begin at 9 a.m. with tournament action kicking off at 10 a.m.

Two weeks later, East Mississippi will also offer a Lineman Camp, June 20-22, for student-athletes entering grades 9-12. The three-day camp will focus on fundamentals and techniques for linemen on both sides of the football as well as linebackers and tight ends. With registration scheduled between 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, fees for the camp are $200 per overnight camper and $150 per day camper.

Please contact EMCC assistant football coach Cade Wilkerson (dwilkerson@eastms.edu or 662-476-8462) for more information on the Lions’ 7-on-7 Team Tournament and Lineman Camp.

Additional information on East Mississippi Community College’s upcoming football camps can be found on EMCC’s athletics website (www.EMCCAthletics.com).