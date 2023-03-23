Raytheon Technologies Wins 2023 Mississippi Makers’ Challenge Published 2:37 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

JACKSON – The Next Generation Jammer from Raytheon Technologies is the winner of the 2023 Mississippi Makers’ Challenge Sponsored by Hancock Whitney and has earned the title of “Coolest Thing Made in Mississippi”. Representatives from Raytheon Technologies were presented with a trophy and a ‘Winner’ banner during a ceremony at the Mississippi State Capitol Thursday morning.

The Next Generation Jammer denies enemy assets the ability to identify and target friendly assets within the electromagnetic spectrum, allowing them to penetrate enemy airspace and does so by jamming radars within certain frequencies.

The other finalists in the Round of Four were the Taylor ZH-360L Heavy Lift Truck (Taylor Machine Works – Louisville), Halo Headlights (RedLine LumTronix – Ocean Springs), and the Reform Ti MIS CT (Precision Spine – Pearl).

All four companies received ‘Finalist’ banners and were recognized on the floors of the House and Senate before the awards ceremony.

“We had four outstanding products in our Round of Four, and the Next Generation Jammer from Raytheon Technologies is a worthy winner of our competition,” said MMA President & CEO John McKay. “We want to extend our thanks to everyone who submitted a product this year. The participation from our state’s manufacturers allowed us to showcase all the great products made in Mississippi.”

In total, there were 72 product nominations and 78,512 votes during the five-week contest.

“We at Hancock Whitney congratulate all Mississippi Makers’ Challenge nominees and thank them for their commitment to creating quality products that help keep our state’s economy strong,” said Hancock Whitney Commercial Banking Senior Vice President James Kaigler. “As a Mississippi-based business, we’re especially proud to recognize Raytheon Technologies as the 2023 winner, as well as our finalists Precision Spine, RedLine LumTronix, and Taylor Machine Works. All of these companies are developing products critical to clients in the industries they serve, and they demonstrate the ingenuity and creativity that are so much a part of our state’s makeup.”

