PSD Expands Early Learning Collaborative Partnership and apply for $1 Million Loan. Published 11:54 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

During the last Picayune School District Board meeting, two significant agenda items were approved. One was the district will apply for the Educational Facility Revolving Loan funds. The other was approved consideration to establish an Early Learning Collaborative Partnership with The Pearl River Central School District and the Poplarville School District.

Picayune School District Early Learning Collaborative adds New Partners: Pearl River Central and Poplaville School District

The “Early Learning Collaborative Act of 2013,” established the ELC program, which provides funding to local communities to establish, expand, support, and facilitate the successful implementation of quality pre-k early childhood education and development services. The early learning collaborative is comprised of a public school district and a local Head Start affiliate, private or parochial schools, or one or more licensed childcare centers.

The Picayune School District has been a part of the Early Learning Collaborative since 2014. The PSD was one of 11 school districts first awarded funds to participate in the initiative. The Early Learning Collaborative has increased to 36 Collaborative across the state. We are excited to have the Pearl Central School District and Poplaville School District partner with us under the initial Collaborative Agreement. The two Schools’ participation will add 52 additional children totaling 92 children enrolled in the voluntary Pre-K 4 program in Pearl River County.

The Picayune School District will serve as the Lead Partner. A “lead partner” is a public school district or nonprofit entity with the instructional expertise and operational capacity to manage the early learning collaborative prekindergarten program as described in the collaborative approved application for funds. As the lead partner, Picayune will serve as the fiscal agent for the two schools and disburse awarded funds in accordance with the collaborative approved application. As the lead partner, the two schools will join PSD in facilitating a professional learning community for the teachers in the prekindergarten program. As well as ensure the two adopt and implement a curriculum and assessments that align with 42 comprehensive early learning standards.

Picayune hopes to receive a $1 Million interest-free loan

If the PSD is approved for the Educational Facility Revolving Loan funds, Superintendent Dean Shaw says they will use it primarily for renovation projects.

“We thought it be a great opportunity to get some money that’s interest-free,” he said.

The Picayune Memorial high school cafeteria is one project he sees fit for renovation.