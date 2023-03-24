PRCC and MDRS Spotlight Employment Opportunities

by Alexx Kennedy. POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College partnered with the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services (MDRS) on Thursday to offer exciting information about career opportunities for PRCC students.

MDRS is a state agency that provides resources to help Mississippians with disabilities find new careers, live more independently, overcome obstacles, and face new challenges. The Employer Spotlight Luncheon event was held through MDRS on Pearl River’s Poplarville campus and hosted a variety of potential employers that spoke to PRCC students identified through the Disability Services Office about career opportunities during and after their time at The River.

“It was gratifying and encouraging to see such an enthusiastic group of students and employers discuss career opportunities for students with disabilities,” said Tonia Seal, Director of Admissions and Records and ADA/Civil Rights Coordinator. “Events like the Employer Spotlight Luncheon provide our students with resources that will help them in their educational pursuits and career goals.

“The partnership with Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services helps connect our students with resources that allow them to be successful with their career goals.”

Representatives from MDRS, Forrest Health, MS Department of Employment Security/WIN Job Center and Pearl River Community College presented valuable information about their services and career avenues open to those with disabilities.

Representatives from MDRS spoke about their passionate mission to provide appropriate and comprehensive services to Mississippians with disabilities in a timely and effective manner. They also touched on the variety of major and support programs and services available to assist individuals with disabilities to gain employment, retain employment and live more independently. MDRS also presented a plethora of career opportunities from entry-level positions to seasoned professionals.

Forrest Health’s representative explained that while many think of their organization as employing purely medical personnel, there is a need for many applicants in a variety of programs emerging from PRCC such as those within the career and technical programs.

The MS Department of Employment Security/WIN Job Center representative spoke about the importance of helping those that enter their door find not only a job but a career that they can fall in love with. They offer help to those not only starting out in the job market but also to those looking for a change. It was emphasized that the center works closely with MDRS to make sure those with disabilities searching for employment get the services they need to be successful.

Similarly to Forrest Health, Pearl River Community College’s Human Resources representative spoke about the wide variety of positions it takes to keep an institution running smoothly beyond those that teach in the classroom and the great benefits of working for the state of Mississippi.

Special Projects Coordinator for MDRS, Tiffany Parrish, understands the importance of offering these outreach events and can see the effects it has on students each time they are held.

“I’m so proud,” Parrish said. “At this event, we’ve already had two students that are registered with the ADA office but they weren’t aware there are additional services for them as well. Through our state agency, MDRS, these two individuals had no idea that they could qualify for services to help them with their careers and while they are in school.

“Out of just one lunch event, we’ve not only helped the current students with the ADA office but had some new opportunities to help students as well.”