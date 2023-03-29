PRC is still rolling after 5-1 win over West Harrison Published 9:50 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils beat the West Harrison Hurricanes, 5-1.

Caleb Dysee pitched for 6 innings and allowed 5 hits and one run but had 10 strikeouts. Dysee also hit for 2 RBIs and 1 home run. Wes Gardner also had 2 RBIs. As a team, PRC had 7 hits and 4 doubles.

PRC is 14-5 and 3-3 in the district (8-game win streak) and they are No.1 in the district. Next PRC will play West Harrison (5-15) again this Friday at 7 p.m.